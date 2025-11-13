default-cbs-image
Mitchell (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mitchell was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but he's now ready to rock for Sunday's road matchup against the Browns. He's logged exactly four carries in three consecutive games, while continuing to contribute as a return man. Justice Hill (toe) missed another practice Thursday, potentially paving the way for Mitchell to handle the No. 2 role behind Derrick Henry in Week 11.

