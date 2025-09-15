Van Noy is bracing to potentially miss multiple weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Browns, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran edge rusher sustained his hamstring injury early into Sunday's blowout win, playing just 12 defensive snaps and recording one total tackle before exiting. Van Noy had the best season of his 12-year career in 2024, recording 41 total tackles, including a team-leading 12.5 sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles over 16 regular-season contests. If the 34-year-old is forced to miss multiple weeks, 2025 second-round pick Mike Green is expected to start opposite Odafe Oweh as part of Baltimore's top edge-rush duo.