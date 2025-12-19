Van Noy (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

Van Noy upgraded to a full participant Friday, just in time to dodge an injury designation for Sunday's primetime contest. The veteran presence for the Ravens' defense will be set to suit up and help his team continue to stay in the race for the AFC North division title. The linebacker participated in 43 percent of defensive snaps in the 24-0 Week 15 shutout of the Bengals, logging one solo tackle and one interception in the team's defensive masterclass.