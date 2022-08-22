Polk caught his lone target for a 19-yard gain in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Polk saw a whopping eight targets in the preseason opener but was significantly less involved Sunday despite playing 44 percent of the offensive snaps. He caught his lone target, but even that rang hollow as Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic notes Polk could have turned his reception into a big gain or even a touchdown with better awareness. The Mississippi State product gets one more chance to impress in the preseason with the finale coming Saturday against the Commanders.