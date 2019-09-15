Ingram ran for 47 yards on 13 carries and added 30 yards on two catches during Sunday's 23-17 win over Arizona.

Ingram was integral in setting up Baltimore's touchdown late in the first half, beating the defender for a 20-yard catch to put the Ravens in the red zone. Ingram looks to have a nice role in Baltimore as the lead back with about 15 touches per game. What is worth considering is whether the value of Lamar Jackson's legs opening up running lanes for Ingram outweighs the sophomore quarterback's prolific number of carries. Up next is a matchup against an improving, but not-yet-established Chiefs defense.