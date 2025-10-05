Oweh (eye) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Oweh landed on the Ravens' Week 5 injury report after being a limited participant Thursday due to an eye injury. After missing Friday's session, he was deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. With his active status confirmed, Oweh's availability is a boost to a Baltimore defense that is missing multiple key players versus Houston. To date, Oweh has recorded nine tackles in four games, but has yet to notch a sack after recording 10.0 last season.