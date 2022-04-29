Following the trade of Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, Bateman currently heads a Baltimore wideout corps that also includes Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports.

The report notes that Brown had requested a trade and by dealing him to Arizona, the Ravens now have a need at wideout that they figure to address in Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft, via free agency, or both. As things stand, however, Bateman -- who Baltimore took 27th overall last year -- seems poised for an uptick in opportunity in 2022, following a rookie campaign in which he put together 46/515/1 stat line over the course of 12 contests.