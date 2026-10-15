Bateman (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday.

Head coach Jesse Minter told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Bateman "should be fine" for Sunday's game against the Browns, but it's unclear if the Ravens remain as confident in the wideout's health a day later. After opening Week 6 prep as a limited participant, Bateman took a step back in terms of activity Thursday. As long as he can get back on the field in some capacity Friday, Bateman will be in good shape to play this weekend, but another missed practice will put him at risk of missing his first game of the season.