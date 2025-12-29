Bateman had a seven-yard reception on one target in Saturday's win over the Packers.

Bateman continues to see a healthy snap share (53% in Week 17), but his target share remains limited. He has three catches for 30 yards on seven targets in four games since suffering an ankle injury in Week 10 that cost him two weeks. In fairness, Baltimore only asked Tyler Huntley to throw it 20 times in Saturday's win as it leaned heavily on Derrick Henry and the run game. The leading receiver, Zay Flowers, topped out with four catches for 30 yards. If Lamar Jackson is out or limited for Week 18, there may not be much passing volume to go around for players like Bateman.