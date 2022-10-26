Bateman (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Bateman went from not listed on the injury report Monday to a non-participant Tuesday to full participation Wednesday. That final development puts him on the right side of questionable, with confirmation to come about 90 minutes before the 8:20 ET kickoff Thursday night. With TE Mark Andrews (knee) also listed as questionable and not practicing at all this week, Bateman could be tasked with a larger-than-usual share of Baltimore's targets against a Bucs defense that's missing four of its top six players in the secondary.
