Bateman (foot) recently resumed running, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said March 27 that Bateman was doing well and would be ready to resume running in three weeks. The wide receiver confirmed he met that prediction in an Instagram post Wednesday, which seemingly keeps him on track to meet Harbaugh's expectation of being "healthier than ever" by the time the season starts. Bateman does figure to be absent or limited throughout the offseason program as the team slowly brings him back from last year's season-ending Lisfranc surgery in November. The 2021 first-rounder enters his third season with bit more competition for targets after the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr., though there may also be more passes to go around with Todd Monken replacing Greg Roman as offensive coordinator. The biggest question, of course, is whether Bateman and Beckham end up catching passes from Lamar Jackson or another quarterback, as Jackson still hasn't signed his franchise tag and requested a trade back in March.