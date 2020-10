Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he's "very hopeful" Stanley (shoulder) can play Week 5 against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Harbaugh is optimistic about Stanley's recovery, but Wednesday's practice report will be more telling. He'll be monitored closely throughout the week, and if he can't go, expect Orlando Brown and D.J. Fluker to rotate in once again.