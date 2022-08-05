Linderbaum (foot) was held out of practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Linderbaum left Thursday's practice early after being stepped on, but his injury isn't considered to be too serious as X-rays revealed no major injury. Head coach John Harbaugh commented on the incident, "He's going to be fine. Didn't get stepped on, kind of just ... It's a physical drill there, and [he] came up a little sore. They've looked at it, X-rayed it. They'll do an MRI on it to make sure, but all indications are it's nothing serious at all." The rookie first-round pick is in line to start at center for Baltimore this upcoming season, and it sounds like he'll be good to go by Week 1.