Loop went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Ravens' 27-19 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The Ravens failed to score a touchdown in the first half, but Loop made three field goals from 44, 28 and 30 yards to put Baltimore within one point of Minnesota heading into halftime. He added a 22-yard chip shot early in the third quarter to give the Ravens a 12-10 lead, but he missed on a 56-yarder later in the same frame. Loop is now 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards, but he has connected on his other 11 attempts from within 50 yards while also going 23-for-24 on extra-point tries through nine regular-season games.