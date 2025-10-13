Loop made his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams.

The rookie sixth-round pick from Arizona attempted just one kick in Week 6 due to Baltimore's offensive struggles, converting on a 37-yard try in the first quarter. Loop has impressed through his first six games in the NFL, making 9 of 10 field-goal attempts and 15 of 16 point-after tries. With the Ravens having a Week 7 bye, Loop's next opportunity to kick will come in the Week 8 matchup against the Bears.