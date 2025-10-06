Loop went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

Loop connected on a chip-shot 27-yard field goal in the first quarter before later missing a 55-yard attempt wide right as time expired in the first half. The miss was the rookie kicker's first of the year, and he has now gone 7-for-8 on field-goal tries, including 1-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making 15 of 16 extra-point attempts through five games this season.