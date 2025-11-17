Loop made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the Ravens' win over the Browns on Sunday.

Loop's field-goal conversions came from 25, 24 and 44 yards, as he accounted for 11 of Baltimore's 23 total points in the victory. The sixth-round rookie kicker has now made 19 of 21 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points through 10 contests. Facing the Jets in Week 12, Loop will be a preferred fantasy target at the position.