Loop converted both of his field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point tries in the Ravens' win over the Browns on Sunday.

Loop got the scoring started in this one, drilling a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter. He later made a 32-yard kick in the third quarter. On the season, the rookie Loop has made all four of his field-goal attempts and nine of 10 extra points. He's a valuable fantasy kicker in this high-powered Baltimore offense.