Loop made both of his field-goal attempts and all five of his point-after tries during the Ravens' 41-24 win over the Packers on Saturday.

Loop's leg wasn't challenged Saturday, chipping in field goals from 22 and 34 yards in the second quarter. It was the ninth time that the rookie sixth-rounder connected on at least two field goals in a game this season. Since the Ravens' Week 7 bye, Loop has gone 20-for-22 on field-goal attempts (with both misses coming from 50-plus yards) and 26-for-27 on extra-point tries.