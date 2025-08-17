Coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday's 31-13 preseason victory at Dallas that Loop is the Ravens' kicker for the 2025 campaign, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Baltimore used a sixth-round pick on Loop in this year's draft, seemingly with the intent to replace long-time kicker Justin Tucker, who was released not long after and eventually suspended 10 games. Loop was vying with undrafted rookie John Hoyland during the offseason program and the early stages of training camp, but the latter was waived on Aug. 2, leaving Loop as the sole kicker on the Ravens' roster since then. Loop has responded by connecting on six of eight field-goal attempts through two preseason contests and now is locked in as the team's placekicker moving forward.