Loop connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and made both of his point-after tries during the Ravens' 23-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Loop gave the Ravens their first points of the game with a 31-yard field goal late in the second quarter, and the rookie kicker helped extend Baltimore's late lead with field goals from 35 and 27 yards in the fourth frame. Loop has quietly connected on at least three field goals in four of his last five games, and over that span he has gone 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-12 on extra-point tries.