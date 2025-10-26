Loop made all three of his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries during the Ravens' 30-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Loop helped the Ravens build their lead in the second and third quarters after connecting on field goals from 42, 28 and 32 yards. Week 8 marked the first time this season that the rookie sixth-rounder connected on three field goals in one game, and he is 12-for-13 on field-goal attempts and 18-for-19 on point-after tries through the first seven regular-season games of his NFL career.