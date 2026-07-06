Ravens' Tyler Loop: Still has confidence of team

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said in June that the team remains confident in Loop, who was the only kicker on the roster for offseason practices, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

A 2025 sixth-round pick, Loop missed just four field-goal attempts and two PATs as a rookie, but his season was ultimately remembered for a last-second shank that cost Baltimore a playoff spot. He also went just 1-for-4 on kicks of 50-plus yards, unable to make an impact from long range despite boasting plenty of leg strength. While the Ravens still have time to bring in competition before Week 1, they clearly intent for Loop to handle the placekicking work if he doesn't faceplant during training camp and the preseason.