Flowers isn't practicing Wednesday for the second day while he tends to an apparent undisclosed injury, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Flowers contended with a bruised quadriceps earlier in camp, but it's unclear if his consecutive absences from practice are related to that injury or if he's nursing a new health concern. Though Flowers isn't in uniform Wednesday, he was at least in attendance for practice and was working out off to the side, which bodes well for his chances of being available for the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Colts on Sept. 13. Flowers will likely miss Friday's preseason finale versus the Commanders, though that might have been the case even if he was 100 percent healthy.