Flowers (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

After being deemed limited in all three of the Ravens' practices this week, Flowers drew a 'questionable' designation for Week 6. With his active status versus Los Angeles confirmed, for the second week in a row Flowers will be catching passes from QB Cooper Rush, with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) still sidelined. While the wideout is available Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Flowers isn't likely to be 100 percent and is a candidate to play less than his typical allotment of snaps in a wideout corps that also includes Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace. In last Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans, Flowers was Baltimore's top pass catcher, recording five receptions on as many targets for 72 yards, while logging an 84 percent snap share.