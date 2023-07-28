Flowers has made a strong first impression on and off the field, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers has displayed terrific shiftiness, earning the nickname "The joystick" from quarterback Lamar Jackson, with whom the rookie first-round pick is already building chemistry. Flowers has also done all the right things when it comes to preparation, both in meetings with the coaching staff and in the weight room. The receiver out of Boston College is set to play a prominent role out of the gate in a new-look Ravens offense that's looking to employ a more pass-heavy attack led by tight end Mark Andrews and the wide receiver trio of Flowers, Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman (foot).