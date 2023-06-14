Flowers (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's minicamp practice, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Flowers had missed some time during the team's OTAs due to what coach John Harbaugh said was a "minor tweak." However, according to Brown, the 2023 first-rounder ran routes crisply and showed no sign of discomfort while working in Tuesday's session. Looking ahead, the rookie out of Boston College has an opportunity to become a key cog in a Baltimore pass-catching corps that will also feature fellow wideouts Rashod Bateman (foot) and Odell Beckham, along with star tight end Mark Andrews.