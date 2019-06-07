Coach Jon Gruden said Perine has been Washington's most impressive running back this spring, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Regardless, the third-year pro will be battling for a back-end roster spot in a position group that includes Derrius Guice (knee), Chris Thompson, Adrian Peterson and fourth-round pick Bryce Love (knee). There's a good chance the team stashes Love on injured reserve or the PUP list, potentially creating an opening for Perine to land the No. 4 spot if it exists.