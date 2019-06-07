Redskins' Samaje Perine: Impressing at OTAs
Coach Jon Gruden said Perine has been Washington's most impressive running back this spring, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Regardless, the third-year pro will be battling for a back-end roster spot in a position group that includes Derrius Guice (knee), Chris Thompson, Adrian Peterson and fourth-round pick Bryce Love (knee). There's a good chance the team stashes Love on injured reserve or the PUP list, potentially creating an opening for Perine to land the No. 4 spot if it exists.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...