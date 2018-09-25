The Ravens waived Daniel on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Daniel was waived in favor of center Hroniss Grasu, who was signed to the 53-man roster. Daniel was promoted to the active roster on Sept. 22 and played 10 snaps on special teams Sunday versus the Broncos. He went undrafted in 2015 and is now free to explore other opportunities around the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories