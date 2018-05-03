The Ravens elected to waive Daniel on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Daniel signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens in January, but the club officially cut ties with the defensive back on Thursday to make room for some of its incoming undrafted free agents. Daniel will now hit the open market looking to land a gig as a special teams player for another team in 2018.

