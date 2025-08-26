The Rams waived Rivers (ribs) on Tuesday.

Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Rams in March and entered training camp competing against Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter for a depth spot in the backfield behind starter Kyren Williams. Rivers was limited to just one preseason game due to a rib injury, and that may have played a factor in him not making the Rams' 53-man roster. The Fresno State product will go on waivers, but if he goes unclaimed, he'll have the opportunity to catch on with a team in need of depth out of the backfield.