The Cardinals signed Lopez to their practice squad Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Lopez was waived by the Texans with an injury settlement on Sept. 4 after being placed on their injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. His addition to the Cardinals' practice squad indicates that he has worked past the injury and will await an opportunity to be called up to the active roster. The 2021 sixth-round pick played in all 17 games for the Texans last season and registered 36 tackles (20 solo) and one sack.