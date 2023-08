The Giants waived Jones on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Jones signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May after posting 41 catches for 413 yards and four scores for East Carolina in 2022. The rookie battled a knee issue during offseason work and delivered muted production in the preseason, securing three of four targets for 21 yards. If Jones clears waivers, the Giants would presumably like to sign him to a practice-squad deal.