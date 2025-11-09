Kamara (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Carolina.

Kamara has toughed out an ankle injury for more than a month at this point, but despite being available for each of the last four games, he turned 44 touches into just 167 yards from scrimmage and no TDs, while his snap share ranged from 51 to 84 percent during that span. Since Devin Neal took over the No. 2 RB role from Kendre Miller (torn ACL) as of Week 8, the former has only seven touches for 23 total yards in two contests, so Kamara remains the top option out of the Saints backfield.