Kamara (back) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings.

Kamara opened Week 5 prep as a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a back injury, but he was able to log back-to-back limited practices to end the week and enter the weekend listed as questionable. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network then reported Sunday morning that Kamara was expected to play, which now has been confirmed. Kamara thus should serve as the Saints' lead runner this weekend, which so far has amounted to 36 touches for 121 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs in three appearances.