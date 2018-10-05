Saints' Alvin Kamara: Puts in another limited practice
Kamara (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
Kamara's reps have been restricted in both of the Saints' first two sessions of Week 5, but that shouldn't provide much cause for concern for his fantasy owners, given that the knee issue provided similar limitations for his practice regimen a week ago. The running back overcame the knee injury to deliver 181 total yards and three scores on 24 touches in the Saints' Week 4 win over the Giants, raising the bar for what had already been an incredible start to Kamara's second NFL season. He'll likely see his workload suffer a bit with Mark Ingram set to return from a four-game suspension Monday against the Redskins, but probably not significantly enough to change Kamara's standing as a must-play option every week.
