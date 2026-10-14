Kamara (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

For a second straight week, Kamara is dealing with a back injury, but he was able to play through it this past Sunday against the Vikings, earning a 27 percent snap share and turning five touches into six yards from scrimmage. As for the rest of the backfield, Kendre Miller had 31 percent and 10 touches, while CJ Donaldson paced the group with 42 percent and logged five touches. None of the trio has stood out since Travis Etienne (hamstring) was placed on IR after Week 3, and Kamara's continued health concerns make him even less reliable for fantasy purposes on top of the current timeshare at the position.