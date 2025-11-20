Kamara (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara hasn't been a full participant in practice since Week 7 and has carried questionable tags into the past two contests, but he has yet to miss a game this season. Even if he remains limited in Friday's session and is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kamara should still have a strong chance at suiting up this weekend and leading the New Orleans ground attack.