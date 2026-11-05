Kamara (rest/back) returned to practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The veteran was back on the field Thursday after getting a rest day to open the practice week. Kamara has also dealt with a back issue that limited his practice participation in recent weeks. The Saints are coming off a bye, so the added time off likely bodes well for Kamara being closer to full strength heading into Week 9 against the Browns. New Orleans' practice report will provide insight on Kamara's participation level, but he seems to be trending in the right direction regardless.