Grupe made his only field-goal attempt and PAT in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Rams.

Grupe was limited to just one field-goal try for the third week in a row, connecting on a 39-yarder in the second quarter. The kicker now gone 16-for-22 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making all 12 of his extra-point attempts over nine games this year.