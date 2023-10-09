Grupe nailed both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-0 victory against the Patriots.

Grupe made all of his kicking attempts for the fourth time in five games this season. The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame also set a new career-long field goal with a 54-yard conversion to put New Orleans up 24-0 early in the third quarter. He would go on to hit another 53-yarder in the fourth quarter, marking the second-longest made field goal of his young career. Grupe has now hit 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra-point tries so far this season. He'll look to remain highly efficient versus the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15.