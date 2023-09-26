Grupe nailed one of two field goal attempts and all two of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 18-17 loss against the Packers.

Grupe's first missed field goal of the season came at a bitterly crucial point for the Saints. The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame pushed a 46-yard attempt wide right with just over one minute left in the fourth quarter, thus allowing Green Bay to kneel out the remainder of the game and complete a 17-point comeback. Grupe has now converted all but one of 11 total kicking attempts three games into his career. He'll look to bounce back against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Oct. 1.