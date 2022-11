Roby was examined for a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss at San Francisco, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Roby was making his first appearance since Week 7 after spending four games on IR due to an ankle injury. Before his exit from the contest, he rotated with Paulson Adebo at cornerback, finishing with two tackles to Adebo's six. Now with a potential concussion diagnosis imminent, Roby is in danger of missing even more time.