The Saints reverted Smyth to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Smyth has been New Orleans' kicker three straight weeks and has performed well, making four of five field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point tries. It seems likely that he'll kick again for the team in Week 16 versus the Jets, but he's out of elevations, so the Saints would need to sign Smyth to their active roster in order for him to be active on gameday. If New Orleans decides against doing so, Cade York -- who is currently on the club's practice squad -- would likely get an opportunity.
