Young (calf) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Young picked up a calf injury in practice last week, which prevented him from playing in the Saints' regular-season opener against the Cardinals this past Sunday. He'll have two more opportunities this week to return to practice and give himself a chance at making his 2025 regular-season debut against the 49ers in Week 2. Chris Rumph and practice squad linebacker Jonah Williams would be candidates to see increased snaps on defense if Young is unable to play.