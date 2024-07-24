Young (neck) passed his physical Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.
Young should officially be good to go for practice tomorrow despite having been placed on the active/PUP list last Thursday. The 2020 first-round pick will likely serve as a rotational pass rusher behind Cameron Jordan (ankle) and Carl Granderson after signing with the team this offseason.
More News
-
Saints' Chase Young: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Chase Young: Sent to PUP list by New Orleans•
-
Saints' Chase Young: Plans to be back by training camp•
-
Saints' Chase Young: Facing uncertainty with neck•
-
Saints' Chase Young: In line for neck surgery•
-
Saints' Chase Young: Officially joins New Orleans•