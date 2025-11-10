Vele had one reception (on three targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 17-7 win against Carolina.

Vele was expected to see more playing time after the Saints traded away their WR2 Rashid Shaheed on Tuesday. But the second-year wideout didn't see a corresponding uptick in targets. Four of New Orleans' pass-catchers logged three targets, including running backs Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal, along with tight end Foster Moreau. WR1 Chris Olave and TE1 Juwan Johnson led the team with eight and four targets, respectively. If New Orleans' offense continues to lean into their running backs and tight ends, then Vele doesn't figure to see much increase in production after this Shaheed trade. His next opportunity to play will be after the Saints' Week 11 bye week when they face Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 23.