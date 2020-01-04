Play

The Saints have placed Apple (ankle) on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Apple's postseason has come to a premature end. He sustained the injury in Week 16, and the severity is too much to overcome. Look for Janoris Jenkins and P.J. Williams to see increased roles as a result of his absence.

