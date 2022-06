Greenidge (arm) operated as the backup left guard during minicamp practices at the beginning of June, John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Greenidge re-signed with the Saints this offseason after missing the entire 2021 campaign due to an arm injury he suffered in New Orleans' second preseason game. The undrafted rookie out of Villanova has made the Saints' Week 1 roster in each of the two previous seasons as a backup offensive lineman and will likely garner a similar role in 2022.