Hull had five rushes for three yards during Sunday's 29-6 victory versus the Jets.

Hull split carries with fellow backup running back Audric Estime, who had five carries for 19 yards, along with four receptions (on five targets). RB1 Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) and Devin Neal (hamstring) were both inactive, but Taysom Hill ultimately served as the team's leading rusher with 12 carries for 42 yards and four catches (on six targets). Hull will likely be limited going forward, even if Kamara and Neal remain sidelined Week 17 versus Tennessee.